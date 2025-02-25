Tavares man accused of torturing girlfriend's 10-year-old son, pleads not guilty

TAVARES, Fla. — Andre Walker, 36, plead not guilty today on charges of abuse against his girlfriend’s 10-year-old son.

RELATED STORY: Tavares man arrested in child abuse investigation, police say

The two adults accused of dropping off a 10-year-old boy at the hospital faced serious allegations.

The boy had bruises, burns, and signs of sexual assault, with injuries so severe that doctors spent 30 minutes trying to keep his heart beating.

Investigators returned to the couple’s home shortly after Walker’s court appearance to collect evidence, while others questioned potential witnesses for the upcoming trial.

The evidence found evidence that points to what happened to the child, and the torture that he was subjected too.

We will continue to update you on this story with the very latest information.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group