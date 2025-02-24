Tavares police: Wanted man arrested in child abuse investigation

TAVARES, Fla. — The Tavares Police Department said Andre Walker, 36, has turned himself in after a warrant was issued in a child abuse investigation.

On Saturday night, officers responded to AdventHealth Waterman about a juvenile with injuries consistent with physical abuse.

Kimberley Mills brought a child to the hospital along with a male, later identified as Walker.

They arrived at the hospital with Mills performing CPR on the child while Walker ran inside to notify the hospital.

After getting word that law enforcement was on their way, both Mills and Walker left the hospital while hospital staff performed life-saving measures on the child.

Mills returned to the hospital with another juvenile in her possession while Walker was not with her.

Mills refused to provide law enforcement with any information on how the juvenile obtained the injuries, she was later arrested on charges of aggravated child abuse, while the second child was turned over to DCF.

