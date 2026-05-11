Florida ranks 5th in pet TikTok creators with 18.1 million followers

, Fla. — Florida is one of the top states in the country for pet TikTok creators, according to a new study from Ubiquitous Influence.

The influencer marketing agency analyzed 60 of the biggest pet creators on TikTok to determine which states have the highest pet influencer reach and earning potential.

Florida ranked No. 5 overall, with four pet creators commanding a combined 18.1 million TikTok followers. The study estimated Florida pet creators have a combined potential earning power of $181,101 per sponsored post across the state.

The Florida creators highlighted in the study include Brodie The Goldendoodle, known as @brodiethatdood, who has 7.4 million followers and an estimated earning potential of up to $74,000 per sponsored post.

Another Florida creator, Siberian Husky Meeka, known as @meekathehusky, has 6.2 million followers and could earn about $62,000 per sponsored post, according to the study.

Florida was also the only top-five state with a wildlife creator included in the rankings. Juniper Fox, known as @juniperfoxx, is a domesticated red fox with 3.9 million followers.

New York ranked No. 1 overall, with seven creators and a combined 39 million followers. California ranked second, followed by Maine, Texas and Florida.

The study said New York’s top spot was driven largely by That Little Puff, a British Shorthair cat with 32 million followers and an estimated earning potential of $320,000 per sponsored post.

The top 10 states and regions by total pet TikTok reach were:

New York: 39 million followers across seven creators California: 25.9 million followers across 10 creators Maine: 25.8 million followers across three creators Texas: 23.2 million followers across five creators Florida: 18.1 million followers across four creators Utah: 15 million followers across three creators Michigan: 11.7 million followers across one creator South Carolina: 10.4 million followers across three creators Washington: 8.5 million followers across one creator Washington, D.C.: 7.1 million followers across one creator

Andrew Bankson, vice president of growth at Ubiquitous Influence, said pet accounts are growing because they offer a break from more opinion-heavy content online.

“Pet accounts are exploding right now because they’re one of the only corners of social media that doesn’t ask anything of the viewer,” Bankson said in a statement. “No take to agree with, no lifestyle to envy, no diet to follow. In a feed full of people telling you what to think, that’s a welcome relief.”

The study said earnings were estimated using a mid-range rate of $10 per 1,000 followers per sponsored post.

Bankson said successful pet accounts often work because the animals have clear personalities or recurring themes.

“The biggest ‘do’ if you’re trying to build a pet influencer account is to give your pet a personality, or even better, a ‘bit,’” Bankson said. “The accounts that really scale almost all have a signature, which is why they work more like a living Garfield or Snoopy than a personal brand.”

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