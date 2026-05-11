Orlando gas prices jump 5 cents, averaging $4.42 per gallon

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gas prices in Orlando increased again over the past week, according to new data from GasBuddy.

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Orlando rose 5 cents in the last week, averaging $4.42 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 856 stations in the area.

Prices in Orlando are 37.5 cents higher than a month ago and $1.51 higher than this time last year, GasBuddy said.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Orlando was selling gas for $4.19 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was priced at $5 per gallon.

Statewide, the lowest reported price Sunday was $3.79 per gallon. The highest was $5.59 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline rose 5.1 cents in the last week, reaching $4.48 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.

The national average is up 37.3 cents from a month ago and $1.40 higher than a year ago.

Nearby, Tampa’s average price rose 7.4 cents to $4.42 per gallon, while Gainesville’s average rose 8.2 cents to $4.47 per gallon. Ocala’s average dropped 1 cent to $4.34 per gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said prices declined in just six states over the past week, led by parts of the Great Lakes region.

“Those declines helped pull the national average lower by roughly eight cents over the last several days after oil prices eased mid-week on optimism that the U.S. and Iran could reach a deal,” De Haan said in a statement.

De Haan said that optimism has since faded, and oil prices moved higher again Sunday.

“As a result, many states could see another round of price cycling in the days ahead, potentially sending the national average toward the $4.65-per-gallon mark if oil continues climbing,” De Haan said.

The national average price of diesel increased 0.2 cents from last week and now stands at $5.62 per gallon, GasBuddy said.

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