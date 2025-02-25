Tavares man accused of torturing 10-year-old boy pleads not guilty

TAVARES, Fla. — A Tavares man has pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of abuse against a 10-year-old boy.

Andre Walker, 36, and a co-defendant are accused of dropping off a 10-year-old boy at the hospital are facing serious allegations.

Police said the boy had bruises, burns, and signs of sexual assault, with injuries so severe that doctors spent 30 minutes trying to keep his heart beating.

Investigators returned to the victim’s home shortly after Walker’s court appearance to collect evidence, while others questioned potential witnesses for the upcoming trial.

Investigators say they found evidence that points to what happened to the child, describing what happened to him as torture.

