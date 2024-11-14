TD 19 forms in the western Caribbean, will bring flooding rains to Central America

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Nation Hurricane Center confirmed Tropical Depression 19 formed early Thursday morning.

TD 19 is expected to become Tropical Storm Sara.

The system will continue to develop as it moves closer to Central America over the rest of the week.

TD 19 will bring life-threatening flash flooding to parts of Central America this week.

It’s still too soon to know where the system will go, but some models predict the storm will reach Florida by the middle of next week.

