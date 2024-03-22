Teacher fired from Daytona Beach school accused of sexual offense

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A teacher who was fired from a Daytona Beach school last year has been arrested on charges of a sexual offense, the Daytona Beach Police Department said.

Police said that they were contacted May 11 by the parent of a student previously enrolled at Father Lopez Catholic High School, prompting an extensive investigation into an alleged sexual offense.

Investigators said that it was alleged that an incident happened more than a year earlier between a teacher, Noah Matthews Cabiac, 42, and a now-graduated student.

On March 11, police issued a warrant for Cabiac’s arrest.

He was arrested on charges of sex offense by an authority figure and engaging in lewd conduct with a student.

Cabiac surrendered March 21 at the Volusia County Branch Jail.

He was allowed to leave jail after paying bail.

Police said Cabiac was fired from the school May 10.

A school spokeswoman told Channel 9 that he was terminated for “inappropriate conduct with a student.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Daytona Beach police at 368-671-5202.

