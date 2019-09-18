Teacher salary negotiations stall in Brevard, union calls latest proposal ‘disrespectful'

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Brevard County teachers union canceled salary negotiations with the school district Tuesday saying the proposal on the table was "disrespectful" to teachers.
"After 96% of teachers rejected last year's contract, it's beyond disappointing that the Brevard County School Board continues to negotiate in bad faith. Agreeing to one out of thirteen union's proposals and only putting half the money on the table is disrespectful to our teachers," said Anthony Colucci, president of Brevard Federation of Teachers.
The two sides had agreed to meet daily this week to come up with an agreement for teacher raises. But the school district said after it made its opening offer on Tuesday, the union shut down the talks.
The district's offer included a 3.5 percent raise in base pay for "highly effective" teachers and 2.5 percent for "effective" teachers.
"District leaders believe it provides more equitable and competitive pay in the long run, particularly to teachers with the most years of service," the district said in a press release.
The union is asking for a 4.8 percent raise.
