Teachers get free entry to the Museum of Illusions Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Museum of Illusions Orlando offers teachers a chance to get out of the classroom and enjoy “some eye-fooling fun”.

Museum of Illusions Orlando at ICON Park is celebrating teachers by offering them complimentary entry to the attraction until Aug. 29.

Active teachers and professors can redeem the complimentary ticket offer by presenting a valid school ID and email address.

No need to register in advance.

To book online, teachers can select the option for “Teachers” when purchasing a ticket.

The museum said only one complimentary ticket can be redeemed per order, and teachers will be asked to provide credentials upon arrival.

“We love our Central Florida teachers, and we’re excited to see them explore our educational and entertaining exhibits during the busy back-to-school period,” said Stephanie Berrios, sales and marketing manager.

Click here for more information about the Museum of Illusions Orlando.

