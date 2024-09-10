Teachers’ union voices concern after AC outage caused 3 students to be taken to hospital

OCOEE, Fla. — The Orange County Teachers’ Association is asking members to contact them if they were impacted by Monday’s air conditioning outage at Ocoee Middle School.

The teachers’ union posted on Facebook that there is contract language that guarantees safe and healthy working conditions.

Students and staff at Ocoee Middle School will be relocated Tuesday to where the AC is working.

Officials said three students were taken to a hospital for treatment after the AC issues on Monday.

They are all expected to be OK.

The Ocoee Fire Department said the outage happened around 7 a.m.

Orange County Public Schools said maintenance staff has been able to get one of the chillers back up and running.

“Some areas of the campus are getting cooler. Students will be relocated to those areas of campus and additional water breaks were provided,” said a spokesperson for OCPS.

