Teachers Wanted: SCPS to host hiring fair in April

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County Public Schools, which touts itself as the “#1 public school district in the state of Florida,” is looking to expand its teacher portfolio.

On Saturday, April, 26, SCPS will host a job fair for prospective teachers.

The district said administrators from every school will be on hand to interview and offer “on-the-spot contracts” to those who qualify.

Career fair organizers said a bachelor’s degree may be enough to get your foot in the door.

If you’re hired, you can begin the teaching process and the district will simultaneously help you obtain your certification.

SCPS said the upcoming career fair is for external candidates, current SCPS substitute teachers, an non-instructional personnel.

While walk-ins are welcome, you can also schedule an interview in advance by clicking HERE.

SCPS’ hiring fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Lake Brantley High School’s auditorium, located at:

991 Sand Lake Road, Altamonte Springs, Florida, 32714.

