VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County said a teen is accused of attempting to poison his grandmother.

The 17-year-old was arrested over the weekend after he was found hiding inside his home.

Deputies said the teen put bleach in the 77-year-old woman’s milk.

He faces charges including attempted murder.

