0 Teen arrested after 'Snapchat' threat made to Timber Creek High School

ORLANDO, Fla. - Extra security is in place at Timber Creek High School Monday after a threat was posted on social media, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

The high school on Avalon Park Boulevard has been in session for one week.

“Timber Creek High School families, I want to let you know that we have notified law enforcement of a social media post that was brought to our attention containing a possible threat to our school. District police and our law enforcement partners have identified the student who made the post,” officials posted on the school’s Facebook page.

Deputies said they were notified Sunday evening that a written threat made to Timber Creek High School has surfaced. A student saw the threat on Snapchat, and it was reported to authorities, deputies said.

Noah Griffith, 15, was arrested after deputies said he admitted to the post. Griffith faces a felony charge of “written threats to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.”

Parents Channel 9 spoke with say they are concerned.

“Fear… scared. You worry about your kids no matter where they are or what age they are. But you can't let these threats affect your everyday life,” parent Stephanie Smith said.

Deputies and school officials said they take any kind of threat seriously.

“I want to assure you that we take these matters very seriously and please know that the safety and security of our students and staff is always a top priority. We will take full action against any individual making threats against our school. The student code of conduct will be applied, and consequences can include expulsion and arrest,” the post read.

Officials also said on the Facebook page that they “will have an additional law enforcement presence on campus.”

Griffith is being held at the Juvenile Assessment Center.

School officials are asking parents to remind their children that they can report threats to an adult at school or call the SPEAKOUT hotline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

