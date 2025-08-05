Teen killed, 4 others hurt in fiery car crash off I-75

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A Monday afternoon drive turned deadly when a speeding car full of teenagers crashed in Sumter County.

Troopers say a Dodge Charger was speeding and driving recklessly on Interstate 75 southbound. Troopers say the car took “evasive action” to avoid a collision and ended up going over the shoulder and hitting a tree, erupting in flames.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 17-year-old driver got out, removed the license plate and ran away. He was caught hiding in a chicken coop off 111th Lane.

That driver and his four passengers, ages 13-17, were taken to area hospitals for various injuries. One of those passengers, a 16-year-old boy, died.

The driver was later arrested on multiple felony charges, including vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of the crash involving death.

