Teen missing since April 2024 found in Central Florida

APOPKA, Fla. — A teenager missing for nearly 17 months out of Central Florida has been found.

The U.S. Marshals Service says the then-15-year-old was reported missing out of Cocoa in April 2024.

The Florida Department of Children and Families had concerns for her safety due to her history, including the fact she is a victim of human trafficking. She also had a pending arrest warrant.

The missing girl was found Thursday in Apopka. She was put in custody of the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice to address a criminal matter.

The investigation was a collaborated effort by the U.S. Marshals, the Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force, the Florida Department of Children and Families, and the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.

“The United States Marshals Service is resilient in its commitment to our youth, to our communities, and to our partners. The diligent work of all involved in this investigation has created another chance for this young lady. It further demonstrates the importance of partnerships at all levels throughout the missing child space,” said U.S. Marshal William Berger of the Middle District of Florida.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group