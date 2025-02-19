Teen reported ‘missing and endangered’ in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — An alert was sent out Wednesday after a teenager was reported as “missing and endangered” in St. Cloud.

Police said Wednesday morning that they are looking for 15-year-old Lindell Parker.

Officers said Parker was last seen around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, walking from a home in the Deer Creek community.

Police said he is around 5 feet, 6 inches tall and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and a dark hat.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department at 407-891-6700.

