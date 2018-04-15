Teen thrown off bicycle handlebars hit by SUV in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A teen riding on a bicycle’s handlebars was struck by an SUV in Daytona Beach Saturday night, according to police.
Savione Perry was riding on the handlebars of a bike being ridden by his friend when the pair crossed the southbound lanes of Nova Road just north of Madison Avenue, heading east, into the path of a van heading south, police said.
The driver of the van swerved to avoid hitting the pair and blew his horn, causing the bicyclist to slam on the brakes, throwing Perry off the bike.
Perry got up and started running across the northbound lanes of Nova when he was hit by an SUV, police said.
He landed in the median of Nova.
Perry was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.
Police said the crash remains under investigation.
