  • Teenager, mother arrested for suspected drug activity flowing out of Palm Bay home, police say

    By: Christopher Boyce , Jeff Deal

    Updated:

    PALM BAY, Fl. - Neighbors on Darwin Lane in Palm Bay are fed up with the unwanted traffic they said is going in and out of one home.

    Palm Bay police recently raided a home after getting complaints from neighbors about suspected drug activity. They arrested 47-year-old Melissa Hopman and her 17-year-old son. 

    "This was a quiet neighborhood with nice people, until they moved in," said one resident.

    Neighbors said that there was non-stop activity of cars and kids on bikes and skateboards showing up at the house and leaving late at night. 

    Hopman told Channel 9 that she did not allow her son to sell drugs out of the home, but an arrest report showed she admitted to it. 

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories