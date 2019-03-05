Teenager, mother arrested for suspected drug activity flowing out of Palm Bay home, police say

PALM BAY, Fl. - Neighbors on Darwin Lane in Palm Bay are fed up with the unwanted traffic they said is going in and out of one home.
Palm Bay police recently raided a home after getting complaints from neighbors about suspected drug activity. They arrested 47-year-old Melissa Hopman and her 17-year-old son.
"This was a quiet neighborhood with nice people, until they moved in," said one resident.
Neighbors said that there was non-stop activity of cars and kids on bikes and skateboards showing up at the house and leaving late at night.
Hopman told Channel 9 that she did not allow her son to sell drugs out of the home, but an arrest report showed she admitted to it.
