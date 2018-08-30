  • Teenager struck by SunRail train in Orange County, firefighters say

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A teenager was struck by a SunRail train Thursday afternoon in the Southchase neighborhood, Orange County Fire Rescue said.

    Firefighters said they were called shortly after 5:30 p.m. to Long Stem Court near South Orange Avenue and Town Center Boulevard.

    Related Headlines

    Read: SunRail train fatally strikes man in Orange County

    The victim will be flown to Orlando Regional Medical Center, officials said.

    The Florida Department of Transportation said SunRail trains P329 and P334 are canceled, train P333 is delayed by 15 minutes, train P331 is delayed by 60 minutes and train P332 is delayed by 65 minutes.

    No other details were given.

    Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 10 and 11 for updates.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories