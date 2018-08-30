Teenager struck by SunRail train in Orange County, firefighters say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A teenager was struck by a SunRail train Thursday afternoon in the Southchase neighborhood, Orange County Fire Rescue said.
Firefighters said they were called shortly after 5:30 p.m. to Long Stem Court near South Orange Avenue and Town Center Boulevard.
The victim will be flown to Orlando Regional Medical Center, officials said.
The Florida Department of Transportation said SunRail trains P329 and P334 are canceled, train P333 is delayed by 15 minutes, train P331 is delayed by 60 minutes and train P332 is delayed by 65 minutes.
No other details were given.
#trafficalert AirCare helicopter landing zone near Orange Av/Town Center Blvd. for teen trauma alert. Will transport to ORMC. Call rec'd 5:31 p.m. Preliminary/initial reference person struck by train on @RideSunRail tracks near 13000 blk Long Stem Ct. #media— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) August 30, 2018
Train P333 is delayed by 15 minutes and is on the move. Trains P329 and P334 are cancelled. Train P331 is delayed by 60 mins and P332 by 65 mins due to police assistance near the tracks. We will continue to provide updates.— SunRail (@RideSunRail) August 30, 2018
