Teens arrested after stealing cash, weapons from unlocked vehicles in Winter Haven, sheriff says

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Deputies in Polk County said three teenagers have been arrested after several car burglaries in the Jan Phyl Village area.

Investigators said a 14, 16, and 17-year-old were arrested on Monday after a 10-day crime spree.

Deputies said video surveillance captured them “flipping handles” on car doors in the neighborhood.

The burglaries, which began on Sep. 18, involved the theft of cash, money orders, and a firearm from unlocked vehicles, according to a report.

Deputies shared a video on social media to help identify the suspects.

“Teens out at night flipping car handles only means one thing - crimes of opportunity,” said Polk County Sheriff’s Grady Judd. “Please stop leaving your firearms in your vehicles, and please lock your car doors.”

