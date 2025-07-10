Teens from out of state called in fake reports of shooting, family murder, sheriff says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Two teenagers from the Northeast are now in Polk County custody to face charges over "swatting" calls.

“Swatting” refers to fake crime reports intended to elicit a law enforcement response.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said a 14- and 15-year-old called law enforcement last month, making false claims about a shooting and a family’s murder at a home in Poinciana.

The sheriff said it stemmed from the suspects’ anger at a local child they were playing “Fortnite” with.

The suspects were tracked down in Connecticut and New York.

The suspects are charged with false report concerning the use of firearms in a violent manner and unlawful use of two-way communication device.

