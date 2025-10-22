Temperatures to drop into the 50s and 60s overnight in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A weak front passing through Central Florida on Wednesday will bring dry weather and cause a slight drop in temperatures by the end of the week.

Orlando will experience a high of 86 degrees Wednesday afternoon, with temperatures expected to fall to the low 80s on Thursday and Friday.

The most noticeable cooling will occur overnight, with Friday morning seeing the coolest temperatures, ranging from the 50s to low 60s.

Residents can look forward to cooler mornings as the week progresses, particularly on Friday when the overnight lows will dip significantly.

