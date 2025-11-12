Temperatures rebound into the 70s as sunshine returns across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — High pressure will build over the next few days, increasing our temperatures and bringing lots of sunshine ahead of the weekend.

We are tracking high temperatures to return to the mid-70s as early as tomorrow. Our morning lows will also increase into the 50s.

Evening Forecast: Wednesday, November 12, 2025 (WFTV)

After the last few days featured frost advisories, cold weather advisories and even a freeze warning, all of this has dissipated and we will be looking much warmer over the next couple weeks.

A cold front is expected to approach central Florida by the start of this weekend. However, it is not likely to pass through our area. This means we will not see a significant cooldown or even any good rain chances for the weekend.

Weekend travel through the state is looking fantastic. We are just tracking a few clouds that will develop into the weekend and isolated rain chances in the northern portion of our state by Sunday.

