Temporary closure of South Lake Trail for repairs

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Office of Parks and Trails will temporarily close part of South Lake Trail next week.

County officials said a portion between mile markers 1.0 and 1.5.

According to the news release, the county will replace a portion of the trail that failed during Hurricane Milton.

The trail will be closed from Monday, March 17, through Friday, March 28.

People can still use other parts of the South Lake Trail or West Orange Trail sections until the repairs are completed.

For any questions about the closures, call the office of Parks and Trails at (352) 253-4950.

