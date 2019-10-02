0 Tenants at Orlando apartment complex may be forced into eviction due to high water bills

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tenants living in one Orlando apartment complex told Channel 9 that their water bills are so high, it's forcing some into eviction.

The residents at Lexington Court Apartments claimed property managers won't tell them why the bills are hundreds of dollars a month. They said that after years of not paying sewer and water costs, charges started to be tacked onto their affordable housing bill.

Resident Kameshia Sykes is now trying to form a tenants' association with her neighbors, with the help of attorney Debbie Hallisky.

Hallisky has previously helped others in low-income housing battle property owners or managers infringing on residents' rights. She says when Sykes showed her a long list of problems, including their sewer and water bills, she decided to drive from Volusia County to help.

"The rent itself is affordable," said Sykes. "But when you come with adding on an extra $140, adding on $132, I can't buy groceries."

Bills for people living in similar apartment units range from $80 all the way to $285.

But Hallisky says their leases don't give them much recourse.

Anyone who signed it agreed to allow a third party company to bill them for their actual use, once Lexington Court is billed for the whole property's usage. Plus, there's a clause that defines water and sewer charges as "additional rent." By calling it "rent," Hallisky said management can evict tenants in just three days for failing to pay, before they're able to dispute an incorrect bill.

Hallisky said this is just one example of leases she's seen that are designed to be confusing to the average person.

Hallisky plans to force the property owner to turn over documents on utility costs for the entire building. If they refuse, she said they'll be violating policy for the Florida Housing Finance Corporation, which is the organization that gave money for the development.

"We just want help to figure this out," said Sykes.

Channel 9 attempted to speak with a building an employee, but were declined comment.

