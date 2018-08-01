  • Tequila thieves steal $2,437.20 worth of Patron from local Sam's Club, police say

    By: Kevin Williams

    Updated:

    SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Sanford Police are looking for as many as two thieves who walked out of a local Sam’s Club with stolen tequila.

    A lot of stolen tequila.

    According to police, the thieves stole several cases of Patron tequila from the retailer Friday, July 27, around 5:30 p.m.

    Police said the thieves got away with 72 bottles of the tequila – an estimated value of $2,437.20.

    Officers posted surveillance photos of the thieves on Facebook.

    Sanford Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 407-688-5070.

