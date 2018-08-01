Tequila thieves steal $2,437.20 worth of Patron from local Sam's Club, police say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Sanford Police are looking for as many as two thieves who walked out of a local Sam’s Club with stolen tequila.
A lot of stolen tequila.
Related Headlines
Download the free WFTV News & Weather apps
According to police, the thieves stole several cases of Patron tequila from the retailer Friday, July 27, around 5:30 p.m.
Police said the thieves got away with 72 bottles of the tequila – an estimated value of $2,437.20.
Viral video, must-see stories and breaking news: Follow WFTV on Facebook
Officers posted surveillance photos of the thieves on Facebook.
Sanford Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 407-688-5070.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}