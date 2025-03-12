Tesla eyes new Central Florida dealership. See where.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A 35,373-square-foot Tesla electric car dealership is in development on 4.78 acres of land near Tomoka Town Center in Daytona Beach, according to city records.

The site plan was presented to the Daytona Beach planning board on Feb. 27 by Jarod Stubbs of Kimley-Horn & Associates on behalf of property owner Daytona Lux Development LLC, an entity tied to David Kight and Paradigm Development Partners LLC in Neptune Beach.

Daytona Lux Development purchased the vacant land at the northeast corner of N. Williamson Boulevard and Mason Avenue from Halifax Hospital Medical Center in Oct. 2023.

