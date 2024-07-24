‘They have done this before’: Mount Dora police search for 4 suspects in jewelry store robbery

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Police in Lake County are searching for four people who stole thousands of dollars in stolen jewelry.

Mount Dora police said the suspects were captured on security footage at the Gold Exchange.

It happened on July 14.

Investigators said the owner was distracted, and the people stole 11 rings worth $27,000.

Police said this was not the work of amateurs.

“These people are professionals,” said Detective Gary Hutcheson with the Mount Dora Police Department. “They knew what they were doing. They knew the store was closing, and I am sure the owner was the only person in the store, giving the opportunity to do a distraction theft. I believe they have done this before.”

If you have any information, you should contact the Mount Dora Police Department.

