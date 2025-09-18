Thick clouds will keep Central Florida warm Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will experience partly cloudy and warm weather on Thursday, with a 20% chance of rain.

Areas from Orlando southward are expected to see the best chance for afternoon showers and storms, with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s.

Cloud cover is expected to remain thick for most of the day, contributing to the warm temperatures.

As the week progresses, moisture will begin to move back into the area, increasing the likelihood of rain and storms.

