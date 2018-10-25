0 Thieves grab handful of keys, steal new cars from Lake County dealership, police say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Someone is breaking into Lake County car dealerships, stealing brand new cars, and even damaging the building in the process.

Leesburg police said so far, a group of thieves has stolen six cars this week. In one case they stole a car, then dumped it.

In one of the break-ins, surveillance video caught the group’s every move. Police said the group broke into the key box at a Nissan dealership in Leesburg, grabbed a handful of key fobs then took off, even driving through the front window of the showroom.



After that, police said the suspects drove to Tavares and dumped the first stolen vehicle. Then they made off with three others.

“It looks like the guys ran in very quick – about two or three minutes – and took our keys and some of the cars,” said Elizabeth Lowrance, who works at the dealership. “[They] took off to Orlando and ditched them there.”

Lowrence said police recovered the stolen vehicles and brought them back to the lot. However, the criminals returned to the scene of the crime the following night.

Police said the thieves even stole one of the cars they stole the night before.

“There are a lot of little businesses that don’t need this,” Lowrence said. “It’s frustrating. It’s actually very aggravating.”

Police said the suspects could be going to chop shops or they could be stealing cars as initiation for gang activity.

