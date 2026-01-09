Disney Deals: Florida residents offered deep discounts at Walt Disney World theme parks

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Florida residents can now take advantage of some major discounts at Disney theme parks.

Walt Disney World is offering its Discover Disney tickets to Sunshine State residents for use starting next week.

A 4-day ticket option will cost you $64 dollars per day, plus tax.

A 3-day ticket will run residents $79 per day, plus tax.

Residents can visit any of the four Walt Disney World theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom — between Jan. 12 and May 16.

Advance park reservations are necessary.

Florida residents looking for a 2-day option can visit either EPCOT or Animal Kingdom on separate days, for a total of $190, plus tax.

Guests will be able to use those tickets between Jan. 12 and April 18.

The 2-day ticket option does not grant admission to Magic Kingdom or Hollywood Studios.

