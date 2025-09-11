Thieves ransack longtime Orlando jewelry store, steal thousands in valuables

ORLANDO, Fla. — The longtime owner of an Orlando jewelry store said a thief broke into his shop, stole jewelry, and trashed the place.

The incident happened at Adams Jewelry on Corrine Drive.

The store’s owner said thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry was stolen in the break-in.

Adams Jewelry has been in business since the 1970s.

The owner discovered the damage after arriving at his shop, capturing the aftermath on his phone.

He reported that the burglars used some type of tool to access the safe, although the exact method remains unclear.

In addition to the stolen jewelry, the thieves took the owner’s contact information, prompting him to request that customers contact him directly.

The owner is urging anyone with information to contact the Orlando Police Department to assist in the investigation.

