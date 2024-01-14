This Central Florida city will be hosting a senior dance next month

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Winter Park calls all couples to dance the night away at a senior prom dance.
The city’s Parks and Recreation Department will hold an event for residents who are over 55 at 6 p.m. on Feb. 20.
This 1950s-themed event will be held at the Winter Park Events Center at 1050 W. Morse Blvd.
Guests will be transported back to the 50s with a sock hop diner-themed dance.
There will be special activities such as a vintage photo booth, live music, drinks and dessert.
Tickets to the dance will be priced at $20 per person.
Guests can purchase tickets at 721 W. New England Ave. by Feb. 1.
See map for the location to buy tickets.
