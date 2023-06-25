This company is paying $10,000 to walk 10,000 steps per day

ORLANDO, Fla. — Job alert!

A fitness company is looking to hire a person that inspires others to begin a healthier and more active lifestyle.

Walking is part of our daily routine, but GymBird is looking for someone who wants to take those steps to the next level.

GymBird is hiring a Chief Step Officer (CSO) who will get paid $10,000 for walking 10,000 steps daily for a month.

The CSO will also have to share their journey via weekly updates on social media with a post encouraging others to take their first step.

They must also submit a two-minute video recap and a written version describing their challenges and overall experience.

Gymbird said the new hire receives a smartwatch to track the process daily. At the end of the month, there will be a 20-minute meeting with the company’s co-founder to discuss the experience.

Those interested in applying for this job can click here; applications will close on July 19.

