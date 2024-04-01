This local donut shop is offering free coffee throughout April

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Duck Donuts is offering a delicious deal throughout April - free coffee.

Foodies can get a free medium hot coffee or cold brew by purchasing any two donuts or a breakfast sandwich.

The deal is only available in-shop on Monday through Friday, from opening hours to 11 a.m.

Duck Donuts will be offering the deal at all locations through April 30.

People can create their own donut combination by choosing from various coatings, toppings and drizzles.

Click here to find a Duck Donuts location.

