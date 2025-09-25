Orange County Utilities could raise its water prices

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A major public utility in Central Florida is looking to possibly raise its water rates.

Orange County Utilities is currently studying potential increases in water rates for its customers.

Officials said the current rates are below average.

It’s not clear how much they’ll try to increase those rates or when a decision will happen.

Orange County Utilities is the public‐utility arm of Orange County that provides water, wastewater, solid waste, recycling, and related services to residents, businesses, and developments in unincorporated areas and parts of the county.

