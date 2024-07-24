This morning: Lake County Schools hiring event

TAVARES, Fla. — Lake County Schools is hosting a hiring event on Wednesday in hopes of filling vacant positions before the new school year begins on Aug. 12.

The district said it is looking to hire about 90 teachers, especially in the fields of math, special education, language arts and elementary education.

Jobs for roughly 40 teaching assistants and 20 bus drivers will be available as well.

District officials will also be looking to fill openings for the following positions:

• Food service assistants and dishwashers

• Mechanics

• Speech language pathologists

• Building service technicians

• Plumbers

• Electricians

• Part-time caregivers for before and after school

• Custodians

The job fair will run Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

It will be held at Tavares High School, located at:

603 North New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares, Florida 32778

Click here to learn more and to register for this morning’s hiring event.

It’s our largest hiring event of the year -- Wednesday, July 24, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Tavares High School! Come ready to interview for all positions. Learn more and register here: https://t.co/AwLifMyaYI pic.twitter.com/viWCTZDEWo — Lake County Schools (@lakeschools) July 15, 2024

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group