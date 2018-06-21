0 ‘This was a crime of greed'; 3 arrested in Fruitland Park robbery, homicide

FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. - Three men have been arrested and face murder charges in the death of a Fruitland Park man, investigators with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced Thursday.

Scott Behney, 58, of Denver, Pennsylvania, was shot and killed April 10 inside a friend’s garage on South Dixie Avenue in Fruitland Park, police said.

Read: Man found shot to death at Fruitland Park garage

Investigators said Larry Devino Burrows, 23, of 2400 Queensway Road, Orlando; Matthew Anthony Splunge, 16, of 607 Cookman Ave., Orlando; and Tracy Lamar Mays Jr., 18 of 221 Deborah Ave., Leesburg, are the accused killers.

Investigators said the three were in a black Honda the night of the killing and saw Behney in the garage working on a truck. Mays and Splunge went into the garage to rob Behney where he was ultimately shot and killed; all three then fled the scene, investigators said.

“This was a crime of greed and opportunity,” Fruitland Park Police Chief Michael Fewless said in a news release. “Scott Behney did not deserve this and Fruitland Park will not tolerate it. My deep appreciation goes out to our officers and FDLE agents who worked hard to find the persons responsible.”

Investigators pulled over the black Honda on April 16 in Orlando, but people inside the car ran away, officials said.

Photos: Fruitland Park fatal shooting

A firearm was recovered from the car and was submitted to FDLE. Crime lab analysts determined shell casings collected at the homicide scene matched the firearm, investigators said.

FDLE Orlando Special Agent in Charge Danny Banks said: “In an effort to solve this horrific murder, FDLE and Fruitland Park Police worked long hours and followed through on many leads. We could not be satisfied until we found and arrested all of the parties involved."

© 2018 Cox Media Group.