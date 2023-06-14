This week: Farm Share to host food giveaways in Lake, Volusia counties

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in the Leesburg area will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Thursday morning.

Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will hold a food giveaway.

Organizers said the distribution will be hosted in conjunction with the Christian Worship Center.

The June 15 event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and will be held at:

1041 County Road 468, Leesburg, FL 34748

Farm Share said it helps to fight hunger “by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.”

The organization will also hold a free food distribution event in Deltona on Friday, June 16, in conjunction with Nitty Gritty True Talk Ministries, Inc.

That giveaway also starts at 10 a.m. and will be held at Centro Internacional de la Familia de Deltona, located at:

2886 Elkcam Boulevard, Deltona, FL 32738

Food availability at both giveaways will be on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies run out.

The distribution events will be drive-thru style to minimize contact and to help ensure the safety of everyone who participates, organizers said.

Attendees should arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Farm Share also distributes food to communities throughout Florida, free of charge, through soup kitchens, food pantries, homeless shelters, churches, and senior centers.

To find a food pantry near you, click here.

