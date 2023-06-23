Thousands expected at video game tournament in Daytona Beach this weekend

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — One of the largest video game tournaments in the country will be in Daytona Beach this weekend.

Officials were making final preparations Thursday for the CEO Fighting Game Championships.

Competitors will be playing in more than 20 fighting games including Nintendo’s “Super Smash Brothers,” “Mortal Kombat 11″ and the tournament debut of the newest “Street Fighter” game.

More than 2,700 people from all over the world will be competing in this weekend’s event.

“This weekend we have 32 countries representative from Japan, Korea, you know, everywhere,” said Alex Jebeiley with CEO Fighting Game Championships.

Jebeiley said this weekend is a huge leap from where they started in 2010 hosting small tournaments.

