Florida

Gov. DeSantis signs bill renaming Palm Beach airport for Trump

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Monday to rename Palm Beach International Airport after former President Donald Trump.

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Trump The personal plane of President Donald Trump is seen on the tarmac after Trump arrived on Air Force One, at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (Matt Rourke/AP)
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Monday to rename Palm Beach International Airport after President Donald Trump.

The legislation, known as HB 919, officially designates the facility in West Palm Beach as President Donald J. Trump International Airport.

The bill arrived on the governor’s desk Monday morning following approval from the Florida Legislature. In addition to the name change, the law prohibits local governments from renaming several other major airports throughout the state.

The Florida House of Representatives approved the measure with an 81-30 vote along party lines. The Florida Senate passed the bill with a 25-11 vote.

Eric Trump, the president’s son, praised the decision on X, thanking DeSantis, Attorney General James Uthmeier, and Rep. Meg Weinberger, and expressing appreciation for the Florida House’s overwhelming support.

The law provides protection for the names of various major travel hubs throughout the state. It prohibits local governments from renaming Orlando International Airport, Miami International Airport, and Jacksonville International Airport.

The protections also extend to Tampa International Airport, Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport, and Southwest Florida International Airport in Lee County.

The law is scheduled to take effect on July 1.

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Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

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