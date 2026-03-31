Gov. DeSantis signs bill renaming Palm Beach airport for Trump

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Monday to rename Palm Beach International Airport after President Donald Trump.

The legislation, known as HB 919, officially designates the facility in West Palm Beach as President Donald J. Trump International Airport.

The bill arrived on the governor’s desk Monday morning following approval from the Florida Legislature. In addition to the name change, the law prohibits local governments from renaming several other major airports throughout the state.

The Florida House of Representatives approved the measure with an 81-30 vote along party lines. The Florida Senate passed the bill with a 25-11 vote.

Eric Trump, the president’s son, praised the decision on X, thanking DeSantis, Attorney General James Uthmeier, and Rep. Meg Weinberger, and expressing appreciation for the Florida House’s overwhelming support.

Palm Beach International Airport is now officially…. “President Donald J. Trump International Airport!”



Proud to have played a small role in making this happen. Huge thanks to @megforflorida, @GovRonDeSantis, @JamesUthmeierFL, and the overwhelming majority in the Florida House! pic.twitter.com/Yi5LSdlDaT — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 30, 2026

The law provides protection for the names of various major travel hubs throughout the state. It prohibits local governments from renaming Orlando International Airport, Miami International Airport, and Jacksonville International Airport.

The protections also extend to Tampa International Airport, Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport, and Southwest Florida International Airport in Lee County.

The law is scheduled to take effect on July 1.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group