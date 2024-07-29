Thousands flock to International Drive to protest crucial Venezuela presidential election

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies forced thousands of Venezuelans packed in an IHOP parking lot Sunday to vacate after they flocked to International Drive in Orange County to protest against the dictatorship in Venezuela.

No arrests were made after law enforcement forced the protest to end.

For over seven hours, the intersection of International Drive and Westwood Boulevard became the central hub for people across Orange County to celebrate freedom and solidarity against the country’s current strongman Nicolas Maduro.

“For me, it’s a dream. It’s a dream we all share, something that we have been looking forward to,” said Protestor” Luis Matos.

Read: Eye on the tropics: Tropical formation potential stands at 40%

People walked around and cheered, some wrapped in Venezuelan flags, others holding colorful posters, demanding freedom.

Protestors told Channel 9 the location was chosen because it was centrally located for people to go to and because the area has two Venezuelan restaurants that serve the county’s native food.

The protest surrounds the county’s most consequential election in a quarter century. Protestors speaking out demanding a fair election.

Read: Missing man out of Orlando International Airport has been located safe and sound

It’s [kind of] hard to communicate sometimes because people don’t understand. People haven’t had the experience of dictatorship in their lifetime. So for a group of people like this. I mean, you can see the community all around, all the people protesting. Obviously, this is for a good cause,” said Gabriel Lugo, a Protestor.

The protest lasted until 11 pm after deputies forced the crowd to leave the area.

Read: Winter Haven Police are in search of deadly stabbing suspect

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group