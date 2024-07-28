Winter Haven Police are in search of deadly stabbing suspect

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Winter Haven Police are looking fora suspect in a stabbing that killed a woman on Friday night.

According to WHPD a 26-year-old-woman was stabbed to death Friday night in a construction area behind 1630 6th Street NW.

A witness said the woman was arguing with an unknown man who then struck the victim multiple times.

The witness told police that the suspect ran southbound after stabbing the victim.

Police and EMS arrived to the scene shortly and took the victim to the hospital where she later died.

Anyone with information regarding this stabbing can call 1-800-400-TIPS (8477)

