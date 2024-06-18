Thousands of insured damage claims are still open as hurricane season approaches

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

As hurricane season begins, the damages from past storms have not fully been resolved as Florida has over 54,000 previous insured damage claims still open.

That’s about 7.24% of total claims from the last three major hurricanes to hit the state, according to data from Florida Office of Insurance Regulation.

The most recent cyclone, Hurricane Idalia, brought a total estimated insured loss of $309.5 million. Central Florida did not get the full impact from Idalia, with Orange County only seeing 411 insured claims.

