Thousands of runners lace up for runDisney Springtime Surprise

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Thousands of runners from all over the United States are celebrating after a weekend filled with races at Walt Disney World.

The runDisney Springtime Surprise included a 5K race, a 10K race, and a 10-mile race through the Disney theme parks.

Nathan Horton of Pennsylvania and Elizabeth Fengler of Connecticut emerged victorious in their respective categories, capping off an exhilarating weekend of competition.

The event marks the end of the spring season for runDisney, with the next race weekend set for October.

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