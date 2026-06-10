Thousands of volunteers participate in Crossover Orlando outreach

ORLANDO, Fla. — About 2,300 volunteers took part in Crossover Orlando, an annual outreach effort tied to the Southern Baptist Convention Annual Meeting and Pastors’ Conference, organizers said.

The North American Mission Board hosted the event in partnership with state and local church partners across Orlando and surrounding communities.

Organizers said projects ran throughout the first week of June and culminated in neighborhood outreach events on June 5 and June 6.

Events included sports camps for children, prison outreach, community fairs, free dental and medical clinics, block parties and distribution of items including diapers, housewares, cleaning products, clothing and baby supplies.

Nearly one-third of the churches hosting Crossover Orlando events were Spanish-speaking or multi-ethnic, organizers said.

Volunteers also partnered with South Orlando Baptist Church to host a block party that included food, bounce houses and prayer.

At another event, volunteers helped host a free drive-through car wash, children’s activities and a free meal.

“It’s our desire to meet the needs of our neighbors, both tangibly and spiritually,” said Patrick Coats, regional staff for the Florida Baptist Convention and Crossover logistics coordinator. “We are living in a time where people have questions about faith, and sharing a message of hope with our local community is at the heart of the Crossover Orlando events.”

The Southern Baptist Convention Annual Meeting and Pastors’ Conference is being held in Orlando from June 7 through June 10.

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