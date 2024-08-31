Three areas to monitor in the tropics for the next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — We’re watching three areas of interest in the tropics this morning.

Channel 9′s Kassandra Crimi tracks some movement near the coast of Texas there’s an area of disorganized showers and storms.

It should linger near the coast through most of next week, with heavy rain and possible flash floods.

We could see some slow development, but only a 20% chance over the next seven days.

Another tropical wave off the coast of Africa will have some VERY slow movement into the upcoming week.

If any development happens, it will happen very slowly (10%).

The area that currently has the best potential to develop into something tropical is in nearing the Caribbean.

There’s a 50% chance of development over the next seven days.

We could see our next tropical depression form next week once it moves past the lesser Antilles.

