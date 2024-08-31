Spotty showers throughout a warm and muggy Saturday, setup wet Labor Day weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — The summer pattern continues as showers and storms roll through for Labor Day weekend.

Channel 9′s Kassandra Crimi tracks a warm and muggy Saturday with highs in the 80s.

Scattered showers and isolated storms will again get an early start today, with possible morning showers for our beaches.

Morning Forecast: Saturday, Aug. 31 (WFTV)

The rain will then track inland, bringing midday rain chances to most of the metro.

Our coverage will be spotty, with a chance for rain today at 40%.

Tomorrow and Labor Day will be wetter, as rain chances increase during that timeframe.

