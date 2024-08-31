Spotty showers throughout a warm and muggy Saturday, setup wet Labor Day weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — The summer pattern continues as showers and storms roll through for Labor Day weekend.
Channel 9′s Kassandra Crimi tracks a warm and muggy Saturday with highs in the 80s.
Scattered showers and isolated storms will again get an early start today, with possible morning showers for our beaches.
The rain will then track inland, bringing midday rain chances to most of the metro.
Our coverage will be spotty, with a chance for rain today at 40%.
Tomorrow and Labor Day will be wetter, as rain chances increase during that timeframe.
