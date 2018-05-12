  • Three face first-degree murder charges in death of Orlando man

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Three people are now facing first-degree murder charges in connection to the death of an Orlando man in mid-April, court and jail records show. 

    Albert M. Hanks, 29, was found shot three times in the 200 block of Terry Avenue on April 15. He later died at the hospital.

    Related Headlines

    Chase Quintin Dixon, 29, Precious Mae Holmes, 20, and Oscar Chambers, 30, face charges of first-degree murder in connection with Hanks death, according to jail and court records.

    Earlier this month, Channel 9’s Jeff Deal reported the three had been arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. 

    At the time, investigators were looking for the shooter who goes by the street name “Pooh.” 

    According to an arrest warrant, detectives determined Pooh to be Dixon, but investigators now believe all three to be involved.

    Read: Man repeatedly stabs driver in road rage incident at red light, police say

    Witnesses told investigators Hanks owed Chambers $1,000 from a check fraud scheme, according to the arrest warrant. 

    The arrest warrant states the murder occurred while Hanks was being robbed of his ATM card. 

    Watch: 3 arrested in connection with Orlando homicide, police say

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Three face first-degree murder charges in death of Orlando man

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man dies in shooting at Orlando apartment complex

  • Headline Goes Here

    WATCH: Dragon float catches fire during parade at Disney's Magic Kingdom

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mother's Day 2018: Which restaurants offer moms deals or freebies?

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police find toddler who vanished from park near downtown Orlando