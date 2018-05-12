Three face first-degree murder charges in death of Orlando man

ORLANDO, Fla. - Three people are now facing first-degree murder charges in connection to the death of an Orlando man in mid-April, court and jail records show.
Albert M. Hanks, 29, was found shot three times in the 200 block of Terry Avenue on April 15. He later died at the hospital.
Chase Quintin Dixon, 29, Precious Mae Holmes, 20, and Oscar Chambers, 30, face charges of first-degree murder in connection with Hanks death, according to jail and court records.
Earlier this month, Channel 9’s Jeff Deal reported the three had been arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.
At the time, investigators were looking for the shooter who goes by the street name “Pooh.”
According to an arrest warrant, detectives determined Pooh to be Dixon, but investigators now believe all three to be involved.
Witnesses told investigators Hanks owed Chambers $1,000 from a check fraud scheme, according to the arrest warrant.
The arrest warrant states the murder occurred while Hanks was being robbed of his ATM card.
