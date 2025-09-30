Three new firefighters sworn in at Oviedo City Hall

OVIEDO, Fla. — Three new firefighters were officially sworn in at Oviedo City Hall on Sept. 26, marking their formal entry into the Oviedo Fire Department.

Firefighters Joshua Lamb, Andrew Harris, and Ethan Loor completed an extensive orientation process before being assigned to their shifts. Their training included working with Battalion Chiefs, Engineers, Paramedics, and other fire department personnel on various firefighting and rescue operations.

“All three of these young men have shown their commitment to the fire service,” said Oviedo Fire Chief Michael Woodward during the ceremony. “Their enthusiasm and passion for our community will contribute to the great service we provide to the citizens of Oviedo.”

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by family members, city council members, City Manager Bryan Cobb, and various fire department and city staff.

